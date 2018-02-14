Raluca Stramaturaru achieves Romania’s best result at 2018 Winter Olympics

Romanian athlete Raluca Stramaturaru, 32, ranked 7th in the women’s single luge competition at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, this being the best result of the Romanian delegation.

Moreover, this is also one of Romania’s best performances at the Winter Olympics ever. Back in 1994, Ioan Apostol and Liviu Cepoi managed a better result at the Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer, when they ranked sixth in the men’s doubles luge competition. Before that, at Albertville in 1992, the Romanian duo Ioan Apostol – Liviu Cepoi ranked fourth in the luge competition, and Mihaela Dascalu took the sixth place in speed skating.

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games are taking place in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea, and will end on February 25. Romania’s delegation is made up of 26 athletes.

