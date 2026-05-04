Supporters rally for PM Ilie Bolojan in Bucharest, Oradea ahead of no-confidence vote

Hundreds of people gathered in Victoriei Square in Bucharest on Sunday evening, May 3, to show support for Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan, just two days before the no-confidence vote in Parliament. Similar demonstrations were reported in several cities across Romania, including Oradea, where Bolojan served as mayor.

The rallies come amid rising political tensions after the Social Democratic Party (PSD), previously part of the governing coalition, and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), which is currently in opposition, filed a motion of censure against the government, scheduled for debate and vote on May 5.

By early Sunday evening, hundreds of people had gathered in Bucharest’s central square, according to local media, holding signs reading “We support reform” and “We support the Ilie Bolojan government.” Protesters said they turned out to back the prime minister and urge lawmakers to reject the motion.

“We came to support the prime minister because he is the most capable leader we’ve had in decades. I know the measures are tough, but they are necessary,” one participant told Digi24.

Another protester cited Ilie Bolojan’s “integrity and strong character” as reasons for support, while others said they hoped to influence MPs ahead of the vote.

In Oradea, where Bolojan previously served as mayor, turnout estimates varied from around 1,500 to over 4,000 participants. Current mayor Florin Birta called on residents to rally “for normality,” praising Ilie Bolojan’s track record of reforms.

The demonstrations remained peaceful, with security forces on standby.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan thanked people for their support in a post on social media.

“Thank you to those who supported me today, both in the squares and online. As I have said, I see this support as one for the modernization of Romania, a country without privileges, with an efficient state that respects its citizens,” he said.

The political crisis follows PSD’s recent withdrawal from the pro-European ruling coalition, which had included PNL, the Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania |(UDMR). If the motion passes, the president is expected to begin consultations with parliamentary parties to form a new government and name a new prime minister, amid growing uncertainty over Romania’s political direction.

Ilie Bolojan said that the National Liberal Party (PNL), which he also heads, could remain in government after the no-confidence vote, but no longer alongside the Social Democrats.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /Octav Ganea)