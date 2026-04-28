Romanian PM accuses Social Democrats of ‘blowing up’ government amid joint no-confidence motion with AUR

Liberal (PNL) leader and prime minister Ilie Bolojan sharply criticized the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for joining forces with the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to prepare a no-confidence motion against the government. He accused the former ruling partner PSD of “blowing up” the governing coalition and paving the way for a new political alliance.

In an interview with Digi24, Bolojan said PSD had violated previous agreements and was now effectively forming a new coalition.

“PSD has blown up the governance by breaking all the agreements that were jointly made and by seeking an ally for this motion,” he said, as reported by Euronews Romania. “We are, de facto, witnessing the formation of a new coalition.”

The prime minister also accused PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu of misleading partners about potential cooperation with AUR.

“Mr. Grindeanu has lied throughout this entire period, not only about the problems of governance, but also about political projects with AUR. He made a statement when he was in Brussels explaining what he intended to do, saying there would be no political collaboration with AUR, while portraying the party in a negative light. In reality, we now see that there is political cooperation for this motion,” he said.

Ilie Bolojan also warned that those seeking to bring down the government should present a clear alternative.

“When you act to bring down a government, rational people must think about what comes next - who will be the next prime minister, what majority will support them, and what solutions they propose,” he said, adding that such discussions appear to be missing.

Further on, the prime minister reiterated that he will continue to lead the government as long as it retains parliamentary support.

“As long as I am in this position, I will do what is necessary for our country,” he said. “If this government loses support, consultations will follow, and the issue of forming a new government will arise.”

Asked about the possibility of a minority government, he said he would continue to fight to the end. “I have never laid down my arms,” he stated, stressing that stability remains a priority amid ongoing economic challenges.

On the upcoming no-confidence motion, Ilie Bolojan ruled out efforts to block it through political bargaining. “It is not about voting against the motion, but about those who created this crisis finding the votes needed to pass it,” he said, adding that he is open to discussions with lawmakers who wish to support the government.

The prime minister also rejected allegations of negotiating individual votes. “I have never bought people one by one. I have always discussed projects and what is best for the community,” he said.

During the same interview, Ilie Bolojan also warned that the likely outcome of the current political dynamic is the emergence of a PSD-AUR majority.

“The only conclusion is that we will most likely have a PSD-AUR type majority, in one form or another,” he said, urging lawmakers to carefully consider their decisions.

His statements came as PSD and AUR decided to move forward with plans to submit a joint no-confidence motion in Parliament, following PSD’s withdrawal from government - a move that has left the current executive without a stable majority and pushed Romania deeper into political uncertainty.

PSD said it still supports the idea of a pro-European coalition with the former ruling partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), and national minorities - but without Ilie Bolojan as prime minister.

The Social Democratic Party and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians could gather enough parliamentary support for the no-confidence motion against Ilie Bolojan to pass, as a total of 233 votes out of 463 lawmakers is required to dismiss the government. At present, PSD and AUR hold 219 votes combined - 129 from PSD and 90 from AUR.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)