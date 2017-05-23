Netflix launches Romanian user interface

Internet television network Netflix launched on Tuesday, May 23, a fully localized version of its service in Romania, with thousands of hours of TV shows and films subtitled and dubbed in Romanian.

The online streaming service launched in Romania in early-June 2016, and was available in English.

“We are delighted to offer a more local Netflix experience in Romanian where members can enjoy a variety of TV shows and movies – everything from globally popular Netflix original series to anime, kids content to stand-up comedies,” said Jonathan Friedland, Chief Communication Officer at Netflix.

The users benefit from a free one-month trial, while the cost of a monthly subscription starts at EUR 7.99.

Members will have access to Netflix original series such as House of Cards and Stranger Things, along with other films and series in Ultra HD 4K and HDR. Upcoming Netflix original films include the highly-awaited War Machine, starring Brad Pitt and Sir Ben Kingsley, Okja starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton and Paul Dano, and Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, the company announced.

Netflix has over 100 million members in over 190 countries. They are enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films.

Also on May 23, the famous Netflix original series House of Cards wrote on its Facebook page a message that targeted the audience in Romania as it checked in at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest. The message, which gathered thousands of likes from the show’s Romanian fans, was written in Romanian: “Sunt un prieten puternic în momentul de fata.” (I’m a powerful friend right now).