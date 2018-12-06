National Geographic’s Cool List 2019 includes Romanian city

The beautiful Romanian city of Sibiu has been included on the list of 19 must-see destinations for 2019 drawn up by the National Geographic Traveller (UK).

Coming in at number 19 in National Geographic’s “The Cool List 2019,” Sibiu is part of the 2019 European Region of Gastronomy. Moreover, back in 2007, this city in Transylvania was also awarded the European Capital of Culture title.

“Throughout the year there’ll be a programme of food festivals and events, markets and specialised tours focusing on the diversity of dishes from around Transylvania. However, Sibiu is worth visiting in its own right; a beautifully preserved 800-year-old walled city, it’s full of winding lanes, squares and grand churches, as well as the magnificent Brukenthal National Museum, which opened way back in 1817,” National Geographic Traveller wrote about Sibiu.

The city of Setouchi in Japan tops the list, followed by Antarctica and Pittsburgh. The full “Cool List 2019” is available here.

Destination in Transylvania, among the best for digital detox in Europe

Romania travel: Scenic winter landscapes across the country

Irina Marica, [email protected]