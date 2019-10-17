Locomotive of train connecting western Romania to Vienna catches fire upon leaving station

The locomotive of the international train connecting the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca to Vienna caught fire upon leaving the station, on the morning of October 17, Mediafax reported.

The locomotive was detached from the train and the travelers were evacuated until the arrival of the fire fighters. They started their intervention after the electricity was cut off from the aerial rail lines, representatives of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate ISU Cluj told Mediafax.

Nobody was hurt, and the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire. The causes of the fire are to be determined.

The train cars were brought back to the Cluj-Napoca train station and a new locomotive is to be attached so that travelers can continue their journey to Vienna.

(Photo: Pixabay)

