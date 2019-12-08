Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/12/2019 - 11:38
Social
Locomotive of old steam train derails in northern Romania, 12 tourists injured
12 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Twelve tourists were injured after the locomotive of an old steam train mocanita running on Vaserului Valley in the northern Romania region of Maramures derailed on Saturday, August 10.

Nearly 200 tourists were in the mocanita train when the locomotive derailed, and the 12 injured tourists were in the wagon just behind the locomotive, according to local Stirileprotv.ro. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to the nearest hospital.

Teams from the emergency rescue service SMURD and the Ambulance, as well as volunteers from the Maramures Mountain Rescue Service and mountain gendarmes went to the scene.

A representative of the Forest Railway Company (CFF), which operates the mocanita train, told local Agerpres that an internal investigation would be launched as soon as possible to find out the causes of the railway incident. As a first measure, the CFF administration temporarily suspended tourist trips with mocanita.

A mocanita is a narrow-gauge railway in Romania, with the trains having steam-powered locomotives. These railways were mainly built for cargo services but this function is mostly gone today, the trains being rehabilitated and used for tourism purposes.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Maramures)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 08/12/2019 - 11:38
Social
Locomotive of old steam train derails in northern Romania, 12 tourists injured
12 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Twelve tourists were injured after the locomotive of an old steam train mocanita running on Vaserului Valley in the northern Romania region of Maramures derailed on Saturday, August 10.

Nearly 200 tourists were in the mocanita train when the locomotive derailed, and the 12 injured tourists were in the wagon just behind the locomotive, according to local Stirileprotv.ro. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to the nearest hospital.

Teams from the emergency rescue service SMURD and the Ambulance, as well as volunteers from the Maramures Mountain Rescue Service and mountain gendarmes went to the scene.

A representative of the Forest Railway Company (CFF), which operates the mocanita train, told local Agerpres that an internal investigation would be launched as soon as possible to find out the causes of the railway incident. As a first measure, the CFF administration temporarily suspended tourist trips with mocanita.

A mocanita is a narrow-gauge railway in Romania, with the trains having steam-powered locomotives. These railways were mainly built for cargo services but this function is mostly gone today, the trains being rehabilitated and used for tourism purposes.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/ISU Maramures)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40