Dinamo Bucharest coach is the new manager of the national football team

Former Romanian footballer Cosmin Contra, 41, will take over as manager of the national football team, the Romanian Football Federation has announced.

Contra, who has been managing local football team Dinamo Bucharest in the past months, replaces German Christoph Daum, who was sacked last week for failing to qualify the team to the 2018 World Championships in Russia.

Cosmin Contra started coaching in 2010 and has managed local teams Poli Timisoara and Petrolul Ploiesti as well as Getafe and Alcorcon in Spain.

He played right back for Poli Timisoara, Dinamo Bucharest, Deportivo Alaves, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Getafe. He also played 73 matches for Romania’s national team and scored 7 goals.

[email protected]

(photo source: Echipa națională de fotbal a României on Facebook)