German manager sacked from Romania’s national football team

The Romanian national football team’s German manager Christoph Daum will be dismissed after failing to qualify the team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Only two matches to go in the qualifiers, Romania is fourth in European Group E with no chance of making it to the playoff. The team only won two of its eight matches in the qualifying campaign, made three draws and lost three games.

The Romanian Football Federation – FRF’s technical committee voted on Monday, September 11, the termination of Christoph Daum’s contract as manager of the national football team, FRF announced. The committee met to discuss the national team’s current situation and voted on whether to keep Daum and his team for the last two matches of the qualifiers or to dismiss them. The majority of the committee’s members voted for changing the coach, said Mihai Stoichita, the committee’s president.

The committee also came up with proposals for a new manager. Some of the names presented by the local media include former Romanian footballers Dan Petrescu and Cosmin Contra, Romanian managers Mircea Rednic and Ladislau Boloni, and Italian Walter Zenga.

The Technical Committee’s recommendations also need to be voted by the FRF executive committee. FRF president Razvan Burleanu said on Monday that he would start the procedure to terminate Christoph Daum’s contract and begin negotiations for hiring a new manager, based on the technical committee’s proposals.

FRF has been paying a monthly salary of some EUR 45,000 to Daum, according to a statement by Razvan Burleanu quoted by local Digi Sport. The German manager still has two months under contract with the national team so FRF may have to pay EUR 90,000 to terminate his contract earlier and allow a new manager to take over the team and get to know the team before the next competition.

Christoph Daum took over as manager of Romania’s national football team in July 2016. Besides the eight official matches of the qualifying campaign he also led the team to a 3-2 victory in a friendly match against Chile.

