Bucharest subway employees accept 20% wage hike, give up planned general strike

The employees of Bucharest subway operator Metrorex agreed with the company’s management on a 20% wage increase to be inked in the 2018-2019 labour contract, the head of the employees’ trade union, Ion Radoi, announced.

The average net wage at Metrorex will rise from RON 3,300 (EUR 710) to RON 4,000 (EUR 860).The employees were also promised two annual bonuses, of RON 1,000 (EUR 215) each to be disbursed at Christmas and on the occasion of the celebration of Bucharest metro (November 19), local Digi24 reported.

The employees consequently abandoned their plans for a general strike, which would have seriously affected the functioning of the city as seen during a 2-hour strike in November. Metrorex confirmed that the new collective labour agreement has been signed.

