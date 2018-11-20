Bucharest subway strike suspended

The Bucharest subway workers’ general strike, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, November 21, from 4:00 to 16:00, was suspended.

The subway employees’ union said it would wait for a new transport minister to be appointed before deciding whether it will start the strike or not. A few hours later, the Bucharest Court ruled that the general strike was illegal, because the warning strike on Thursday, November 15, was also illegal, according to Digi24.ro.

The general strike at the subway would severely impact Bucharest as over 500,000 people use the subway every day.

