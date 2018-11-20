2 °C
Bucharest
Nov 20, 22:07

Bucharest subway strike suspended

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Bucharest subway workers’ general strike, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, November 21, from 4:00 to 16:00, was suspended.

The subway employees’ union said it would wait for a new transport minister to be appointed before deciding whether it will start the strike or not. A few hours later, the Bucharest Court ruled that the general strike was illegal, because the warning strike on Thursday, November 15, was also illegal, according to Digi24.ro.

The general strike at the subway would severely impact Bucharest as over 500,000 people use the subway every day.

Update: Bucharest subway employees start general strike on Wednesday

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now