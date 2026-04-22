Bucharest airport begins parking upgrade works, access changes announced

Major works have begun at the Arrivals parking facility of Henri Coandă (Otopeni) International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, leading to temporary closures and changes in passenger access. The consolidation and modernization works will last around 10 months and will address structural degradation identified in the parking building, which dates back to 2003.

The project includes strengthening the building’s foundations, reinforcing structural elements, upgrading electrical systems, and refurbishing façades and waterproofing.

During the first phase, starting April 23, the upper two levels of the Arrivals parking will be closed, leaving only the ground floor available. This will temporarily reduce capacity by about 400 spaces, and passengers are advised to use alternative parking areas near the Departures terminal.

Also, according to CNAB, starting Thursday at 00:00, the ride-sharing pickup area will be relocated to the Departures terminal, in accordance with the guidance that alternative transport companies will provide on their passenger pickup maps.

Moreover, as of April 22, buses on lines 100 and 442 will no longer stop at Arrivals and will instead serve a common stop at Departures. The taxi station at Arrivals remains operational.

CNAB said the works will be carried out in stages to minimize disruption. To offset reduced capacity, a new multi-level parking facility with over 1,000 spaces is expected to open by the end of the year near the Arrivals terminal.

The project is part of broader modernization efforts at the airport, which include upgrades to aircraft movement areas, passenger terminals, and supporting infrastructure, as well as a new bus terminal.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharestairports.ro)