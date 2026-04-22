Transport

Bucharest airport begins parking upgrade works, access changes announced

22 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Major works have begun at the Arrivals parking facility of Henri Coandă (Otopeni) International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, leading to temporary closures and changes in passenger access. The consolidation and modernization works will last around 10 months and will address structural degradation identified in the parking building, which dates back to 2003.

The project includes strengthening the building’s foundations, reinforcing structural elements, upgrading electrical systems, and refurbishing façades and waterproofing.

During the first phase, starting April 23, the upper two levels of the Arrivals parking will be closed, leaving only the ground floor available. This will temporarily reduce capacity by about 400 spaces, and passengers are advised to use alternative parking areas near the Departures terminal.

Also, according to CNAB, starting Thursday at 00:00, the ride-sharing pickup area will be relocated to the Departures terminal, in accordance with the guidance that alternative transport companies will provide on their passenger pickup maps.

Moreover, as of April 22, buses on lines 100 and 442 will no longer stop at Arrivals and will instead serve a common stop at Departures. The taxi station at Arrivals remains operational.

CNAB said the works will be carried out in stages to minimize disruption. To offset reduced capacity, a new multi-level parking facility with over 1,000 spaces is expected to open by the end of the year near the Arrivals terminal.

The project is part of broader modernization efforts at the airport, which include upgrades to aircraft movement areaspassenger terminals, and supporting infrastructure, as well as a new bus terminal.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharestairports.ro)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Bucharest airport begins parking upgrade works, access changes announced

22 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Major works have begun at the Arrivals parking facility of Henri Coandă (Otopeni) International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, leading to temporary closures and changes in passenger access. The consolidation and modernization works will last around 10 months and will address structural degradation identified in the parking building, which dates back to 2003.

The project includes strengthening the building’s foundations, reinforcing structural elements, upgrading electrical systems, and refurbishing façades and waterproofing.

During the first phase, starting April 23, the upper two levels of the Arrivals parking will be closed, leaving only the ground floor available. This will temporarily reduce capacity by about 400 spaces, and passengers are advised to use alternative parking areas near the Departures terminal.

Also, according to CNAB, starting Thursday at 00:00, the ride-sharing pickup area will be relocated to the Departures terminal, in accordance with the guidance that alternative transport companies will provide on their passenger pickup maps.

Moreover, as of April 22, buses on lines 100 and 442 will no longer stop at Arrivals and will instead serve a common stop at Departures. The taxi station at Arrivals remains operational.

CNAB said the works will be carried out in stages to minimize disruption. To offset reduced capacity, a new multi-level parking facility with over 1,000 spaces is expected to open by the end of the year near the Arrivals terminal.

The project is part of broader modernization efforts at the airport, which include upgrades to aircraft movement areaspassenger terminals, and supporting infrastructure, as well as a new bus terminal.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharestairports.ro)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 April 2026
Events
Cluj-Napoca to host rare Marilyn Monroe photo exhibition as TIFF 2026 celebrates her 100th birthday
22 April 2026
Transport
Bucharest airport begins parking upgrade works, access changes announced
22 April 2026
Politics
Romanian PM says he will stay on after talks with president, Social Democrats consider opposition role
22 April 2026
Justice
Head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations investigated for helicopter purchase
22 April 2026
Energy
Romania among EU countries with sharpest fuel price increases in March, Eurostat says
22 April 2026
Politics
Romanian minister warns PSD leaving ruling coalition risks derailing EU-funded reforms
22 April 2026
M&A
Romanian minister announces Constanta port took over Moldova’s sole seaport Giurgiulesti
22 April 2026
Culture
Ancient golden helmet, two Dacian bracelets back on display in Bucharest after recovery from Dutch heist