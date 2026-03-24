Bucharest's Henri Coandă airport receives 12 bids for EUR 100 mln runway modernization project

The National Bucharest Airports Company (or CNAB) received 12 offers in a tender for the rehabilitation and modernization of runway 1 of the city’s main airport, Henri Coandă, according to Profit.ro.

The project includes connections to taxiways, related installations, the arrangement of the runway safety area, and the implementation of the optimal rapid exit solution.

Builders showed a strong interest in the tender presented by CNAB, which operates the Otopeni (Henri Coandă) and Baneasa airports. The offers were submitted by FCC Construccion, Strabag, PORR Construct, and the associations formed by BOG'ART (leader), Avtomagistrali, Aduro, and Bitumina GmbH - Bulgaria EOOD, among others.

The contract has an estimated value of RON 529.73 million (EUR 103.9 million), excluding VAT, and an implementation period of 85 months, of which 9 months are for design, 16 months for execution, and a 60-month warranty period. Financing will be ensured from the company’s funds.

Separately, Hyatt Development 2011, BOG'ART, and the associations formed by Construcții Erbașu (leader), Atopum Invest, Băiculescu Construct (leader), Hidrotop Top Construct, Consola Grup Construct (leader), and RO Construct Center have entered another tender organized by the National Company Bucharest Airports for the construction of a long-term parking facility, with 2 levels and over 800 spaces at Otopeni Airport. The project has an estimated budget of RON 63.66 million (EUR 12.49 million), excluding VAT.

The parking facility is to be built within 24 months from the order to start the works.

In connected works, the parking facility at the Arrivals Terminal of Otopeni Airport will be reinforced. Following a tender, CNAB awarded the contract worth RON 28.76 million (EUR 5.6 million) to DAS Iași.

radu@romania-insider.com

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