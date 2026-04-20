Transport

EU-backed tram-train project to connect Oradea with airport, surrounding areas

20 April 2026

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Romania’s first tram-train system is set to be developed in Oradea, allowing vehicles to run both on tram tracks and railway lines as part of a major metropolitan transport project. The initiative aims to improve connectivity between the city and surrounding areas, including the airport, resorts, and industrial zones.

The project is led by Bihor County Council, which signed a EUR 280 million financing contract largely backed by European funds.

“The tram-train project is important for Oradea and the surrounding localities because it offers people a simpler, faster, and more civilized way to travel. For those who commute daily to work, school, or hospital in Oradea, as well as for those heading to the airport or to the Băile Felix and 1 Mai resorts, this project will reduce the time spent in traffic,” said Mircea Mălan, president of the Bihor County Council.

The future network will span over 33 kilometers, with more than 24 kilometers of existing railway lines to be rehabilitated and electrified. It will connect Oradea with destinations such as the Oradea International Airport, Băile Felix, Borș Industrial Park, and several nearby communities.

The project includes two main components: infrastructure development and vehicle procurement. Authorities plan to modernize and extend rail lines, integrate them with the city’s tram network, and build new connections. 

A separate tender has already been launched for the purchase of 14 tram-train vehicles capable of operating on both types of infrastructure.

The Bihor County Council said the system will include 27 stations and is designed to reduce traffic congestion while improving regional mobility. The project is being implemented in partnership with CFR SA and involves several local institutions, including Oradea City Hall and the metropolitan development agency.

Additional road infrastructure projects are also underway to support the future network, including a new overpass on the Oradea ring road aimed at easing traffic flow once the tram-train system becomes operational.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judeţean Bihor)

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Transport

EU-backed tram-train project to connect Oradea with airport, surrounding areas

20 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s first tram-train system is set to be developed in Oradea, allowing vehicles to run both on tram tracks and railway lines as part of a major metropolitan transport project. The initiative aims to improve connectivity between the city and surrounding areas, including the airport, resorts, and industrial zones.

The project is led by Bihor County Council, which signed a EUR 280 million financing contract largely backed by European funds.

“The tram-train project is important for Oradea and the surrounding localities because it offers people a simpler, faster, and more civilized way to travel. For those who commute daily to work, school, or hospital in Oradea, as well as for those heading to the airport or to the Băile Felix and 1 Mai resorts, this project will reduce the time spent in traffic,” said Mircea Mălan, president of the Bihor County Council.

The future network will span over 33 kilometers, with more than 24 kilometers of existing railway lines to be rehabilitated and electrified. It will connect Oradea with destinations such as the Oradea International Airport, Băile Felix, Borș Industrial Park, and several nearby communities.

The project includes two main components: infrastructure development and vehicle procurement. Authorities plan to modernize and extend rail lines, integrate them with the city’s tram network, and build new connections. 

A separate tender has already been launched for the purchase of 14 tram-train vehicles capable of operating on both types of infrastructure.

The Bihor County Council said the system will include 27 stations and is designed to reduce traffic congestion while improving regional mobility. The project is being implemented in partnership with CFR SA and involves several local institutions, including Oradea City Hall and the metropolitan development agency.

Additional road infrastructure projects are also underway to support the future network, including a new overpass on the Oradea ring road aimed at easing traffic flow once the tram-train system becomes operational.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judeţean Bihor)

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