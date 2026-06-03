Romanian Army chief rejects corruption allegations

General Gheorghiță Vlad, chief of the Defense Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces, rejected corruption-related allegations brought against him by anti-corruption prosecutors, saying he had no direct or indirect involvement in any activities that could constitute complicity in such offenses. The military section of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) placed him under criminal investigation for complicity in usurpation of office on Tuesday, June 2.

In a message published on social media, Vlad categorically denied the accusations and said he trusted that the truth would emerge from an objective analysis of the evidence.

“I categorically reject the accusations brought against me and state unequivocally that I have committed no act of corruption and have had no involvement, direct or indirect, in activities that could constitute complicity in such acts," the general said.

He also questioned the timing of the charges, noting that the case has reportedly been under investigation for nearly a year.

“I cannot help but notice the at least curious nature of the timing chosen for these accusations, given that the case has been investigated for almost a year and the decision to bring charges comes precisely now, in a particularly sensitive and complex national context," he said.

The chief of the Defense Staff added that he would fully cooperate with judicial authorities while defending both his reputation and the credibility of the institution he leads.

According to DNA prosecutors, Gheorghițǎ Vlad was charged on June 2 with complicity in abuse of office in connection with an alleged intervention involving budget-funded university places.

Prosecutors claim that, in July 2025, he facilitated the issuance of a request to the Ministry of Education seeking an increase in the number of state-funded places at the National University of Physical Education and Sport. DNA alleged the request exceeded the legal authority of the officials involved and resulted in 20 students being moved from tuition-paying positions to state-funded places.

According to prosecutors, three of the beneficiaries were expected to be recruited as officers by the Ministry of National Defense after completing their studies.

Interim defense minister Radu Miruță said he had informed president Nicușor Dan about the case and that an assessment would be carried out at the highest level of the state.

“This is an unpleasant situation for the Romanian Army. I informed the president immediately after learning about the case. We do not interfere with the work of the judiciary, but we must assess how things stand at this moment and what the implications are for the institution," Miruță said, according to Euronews Romania.

The minister stressed that the review would be coordinated by the president in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

Gheorghiță Vlad has served as chief of the Defense Staff since November 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)