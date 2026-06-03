Romanian airspace violation by Russian drone sparks OSCE extraordinary meeting

The Forum for Security Co-operation and the Permanent Council, two central bodies of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held an extraordinary joint meeting on Tuesday, June 2, to discuss the implications of the drone incursion and its subsequent crash into a building in Galați, southeastern Romania.

On May 29, a Russian drone crashed into a residential apartment building in Galați, triggering an explosion and a fire that injured two people and forced the evacuation of around 70 residents. According to the subsequent technical investigation, the drone was a Russian-made Geran-2.

The authorities described the incident as a serious violation of the country's airspace amid renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine near the Romanian border. Romania received public support from numerous international allies that condemned the incident.

Within the OSCE, 43 participating states presented statements of support and solidarity with Romania, expressing compassion for the victims affected by the drone strike.

“On June 2, 2026, at Romania’s initiative, 14 OSCE participating states, members of the Bucharest 9 (B9) and Nordic-Baltic 8 (NB8) groups, requested an extraordinary joint meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation and the Permanent Council, to discuss the implications for regional security of the violation of Romania’s national airspace on the night of May 28–29, 2026, which led to an explosion resulting in injuries to civilians and material damage in the city of Galați,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Wednesday, June 3, in a press release.

According to the cited document, during talks, Romania highlighted the particularly serious nature of the incident.

“The incident took place in the broader context of the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Romania presented solid evidence demonstrating that responsibility for this incident lies exclusively with the Russian Federation,” the press release further stated.

According to the MAE, Romania’s partners firmly condemned the aggressive and irresponsible conduct of the Russian Federation, which affects the security of the entire OSCE region.

In addition to multiple national statements, EU member and candidate states, as well as members of the Bucharest 9 and Nordic-Baltic 8 formats, issued joint statements condemning the incident and noting Russia’s “persistent pattern of irresponsible conduct.”

“Russia’s blatant disinformation and intimidation campaigns were rejected, and a commitment was expressed to actively counter Russia’s malign activities, including cyber threats and hybrid actions,” the MAE officials further stated.

Romania reiterated its firm commitment to continuing multidimensional support for Ukraine, including with a view to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, in accordance with international law and the Helsinki Final Act.

Before the extraordinary OSCE meeting, the drone incident was also discussed at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council requested by Romania. Addressing the council, Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu said the Galați drone crash marked the first time Romania had sought an emergency Security Council session over a direct threat to its security.

The OSCE is the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, made up of 57 participating states, and is the largest regional security organization. The OSCE was created to maintain peace, security, and stability in Europe through the prevention, management, and reduction of risks.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romania)