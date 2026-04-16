Transport

Underground passage planned at Henri Coandă Airport to ease traffic towards Bucharest

16 April 2026

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The National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) announced plans for a new underground passage at Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport) aimed at improving road traffic flow towards the capital. The project is part of broader efforts to modernize access infrastructure at Romania’s busiest airport.

The proposed underpass would create an additional exit route from the airport to the DN1 national road, one of the main arteries connecting the airport to Bucharest. 

According to CNAB, a feasibility study has been commissioned to identify the best technical and economic solution. The contract, valued at around RON 648,000, was awarded to SC GEBES MPROJECT SRL, which will analyze at least two development scenarios and recommend the optimal option.

“Henri Coandă Airport must keep pace with the dynamics of air traffic and urban mobility. Investments in access infrastructure, such as this underground passage, are essential to support long-term development and to strengthen the airport’s role as Romania’s main air hub,” said Bogdan Mîndrescu, CEO of CNAB.

The Henri Coandǎ Airport is also planning to modernize one of its runways, in addition to elevators and walkways. Plus, authorities announced plans to build a 2.55 km express road linking the A0 Bucharest North motorway to the future Terminal 2.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Transport

Underground passage planned at Henri Coandă Airport to ease traffic towards Bucharest

16 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) announced plans for a new underground passage at Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport) aimed at improving road traffic flow towards the capital. The project is part of broader efforts to modernize access infrastructure at Romania’s busiest airport.

The proposed underpass would create an additional exit route from the airport to the DN1 national road, one of the main arteries connecting the airport to Bucharest. 

According to CNAB, a feasibility study has been commissioned to identify the best technical and economic solution. The contract, valued at around RON 648,000, was awarded to SC GEBES MPROJECT SRL, which will analyze at least two development scenarios and recommend the optimal option.

“Henri Coandă Airport must keep pace with the dynamics of air traffic and urban mobility. Investments in access infrastructure, such as this underground passage, are essential to support long-term development and to strengthen the airport’s role as Romania’s main air hub,” said Bogdan Mîndrescu, CEO of CNAB.

The Henri Coandǎ Airport is also planning to modernize one of its runways, in addition to elevators and walkways. Plus, authorities announced plans to build a 2.55 km express road linking the A0 Bucharest North motorway to the future Terminal 2.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

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