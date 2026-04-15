Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport to modernize elevators, walkways

The Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) announced a modernization project that is set to take place at the Henri Coandă Airport, Romania’s leading airport, after finalizing a RON 24.3 million tender.

In total, 19 elevators, 19 escalators, 4 moving walkways, and 2 platforms for passengers with reduced mobility will be replaced, and 2 additional such platforms will be installed. Additionally, an integrated monitoring system will be implemented for the new installations and modernized equipment, according to Digi24.

TK Elevator Eastern Europe GmbH Vienna Bucharest Branch participated in the tender organized by CNAB as the lead bidder, together with the companies TEKA Danes Instal, Mega Moni, and Creative Home Construct.

The replacement and modernization of the equipment will be implemented in stages over the course of three years, in order to minimize passenger discomfort.

Bucharest’s two airports recorded a historic surge in air traffic in 2025, handling a record 17.7 million passengers, up 10.26% compared with the previous year. The Henri Coandă International Airport, also known as Otopeni Airport, accounted for the vast majority of traffic, with just over 17 million passengers, up 6.64% year-on-year.

Last week, the company announced that it also received three bids for a feasibility study tender aimed at the modernization of the “Aurel Vlaicu” Băneasa International Airport, the second airport of the Romanian capital. Passenger traffic at the airport has recorded a significant increase of approximately 400%, from around 10,000 passengers in 2022 to an estimated approximately 400,000 passengers in 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

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