Moldova deputy PM says reunification with Romania could become ‘Plan B’ if EU accession stalls

Moldova could consider reunification with Romania if its path towards European Union membership becomes blocked after 2028, deputy prime minister and minister of economic development and digitalisation Eugen Osmochescu said in an interview with Euractiv.

The remarks mark one of the clearest acknowledgements by a senior Moldovan official that unification with Romania is being discussed as a potential long-term alternative should the country's EU accession ambitions fail to advance.

Osmochescu described the scenario as a “Plan B”, while stressing that Moldova’s primary objective remains unchanged: securing an EU accession treaty as quickly as possible.

“This is Plan B,” he told Euractiv when asked about the possibility of reunification.

The deputy prime minister said such an option would only be considered if Moldova’s accession process reached an impasse after 2028. He emphasised that the government’s current focus is on opening accession negotiation chapters and advancing alignment with EU legislation.

iulian@romania-insider.com