Construction of new service areas on Bucharest–Ploiești motorway to begin this week

The design and construction of new service areas along the A3 Bucharest–Ploiești motorway will begin this week, according to Horațiu Cosma, state secretary at the Ministry of Transport. The project aims to upgrade six existing rest areas and add modern facilities for drivers after years of delays.

The first phase covers six parking and service areas located at Moara Vlăsiei, Ștefăneștii de Jos, and Gruiu, on both sides of the motorway.

According to Cosma, energy company OMV Petrom, which holds the concession contract, will develop modern service facilities at the Moara Vlăsiei sites, including fuel stations, public toilets with showers, commercial spaces, snack bars, and electric vehicle charging stations for both passenger and heavy-duty vehicles.

At the remaining rest areas, works abandoned by a previous contractor will be completed, with plans including secure parking spaces, sanitary facilities, relaxation areas, and outdoor picnic tables.

“Over the past few months, several discussions have taken place regarding the condition of the works already completed. These were assessed by experts, and a number of deficiencies were identified. We appreciate the concessionaire's willingness to address these issues in the coming period so that the project meets the required quality standards,” Cosma said.

The contract provides for an 18-month period for the design and construction of all facilities, although the state secretary said the authorities hope to shorten the timeline and make the new services available sooner.

Horațiu Cosma also noted that plans for a second batch of six service areas along the motorway, located in the Palanca, Moara Domnească, and Bărcănești areas, remain on hold. The concession procedure for those sites was canceled in 2024 and has not yet been relaunched. The state secretary said he had asked Romania's National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) to restart the tender process as soon as possible.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com