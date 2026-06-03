Watch: Roe deer fawn spotted in northern Romania forest

Video

A rare encounter with a young roe deer has been captured on camera in a forest in northern Romania. The footage, shared by the National Forest Administration Romsilva, shows a fawn spotted among the trees in Suceava County, with its mother nearby.

The video was recorded in a forest managed by the Putna Forest District, part of the Suceava Forestry Directorate.

According to Romsilva, forestry worker Constantin Puzdrea came across the animal while carrying out a routine patrol in a secluded area of the forest. The footage shows the small fawn in the forest as its mother remains nearby.

The forestry authority used the occasion to remind the public not to intervene if they encounter apparently abandoned baby deer in the wild.

"In spring, if you find a fawn or a calf, do not intervene and do not remove it from its natural environment, because its mother is most likely nearby and it does not need to be rescued," Romsilva said.

Forestry specialists explained that during their first months of life, young deer often remain hidden and well camouflaged in vegetation while their mothers forage nearby. Because the animals can only travel short distances at that age and emit little to no scent, they are naturally protected from predators.

Deer mothers typically leave their young concealed in bushes and return several times a day to feed and monitor them, according to Romsilva.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva video)