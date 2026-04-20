Transport

Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport to have new bus terminal

20 April 2026

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The project to build a dedicated bus terminal at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport) entered the implementation phase, according to an official announcement. The initiative comes amid a steady increase in passenger traffic to and from the airport.

The National Company Airports Bucharest (CNAB) announced that it completed the tender process for feasibility studies related to the new facility, which will serve as a designated hub for buses, minibuses, and coaches.

The planned bus station will cover approximately 4,300 square meters and will be located near the departures terminal, offering direct access for road transport operators. It is designed to accommodate at least six coaches, 15 minibuses, and two buses simultaneously, along with dedicated waiting areas for vehicles.

According to CNAB, the new terminal will include a passenger waiting hall and will feature automated access systems, such as license plate recognition barriers, digital displays showing available parking spaces, and video surveillance to manage traffic flow and ensure safety.

CNAB expects to receive the feasibility study within 60 days, after which the construction phase is set to begin, pending legal and administrative procedures.

The project is part of broader modernization efforts at the airport, which include upgrades to aircraft movement areas, passenger terminals, and supporting infrastructure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

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Transport

Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport to have new bus terminal

20 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The project to build a dedicated bus terminal at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport) entered the implementation phase, according to an official announcement. The initiative comes amid a steady increase in passenger traffic to and from the airport.

The National Company Airports Bucharest (CNAB) announced that it completed the tender process for feasibility studies related to the new facility, which will serve as a designated hub for buses, minibuses, and coaches.

The planned bus station will cover approximately 4,300 square meters and will be located near the departures terminal, offering direct access for road transport operators. It is designed to accommodate at least six coaches, 15 minibuses, and two buses simultaneously, along with dedicated waiting areas for vehicles.

According to CNAB, the new terminal will include a passenger waiting hall and will feature automated access systems, such as license plate recognition barriers, digital displays showing available parking spaces, and video surveillance to manage traffic flow and ensure safety.

CNAB expects to receive the feasibility study within 60 days, after which the construction phase is set to begin, pending legal and administrative procedures.

The project is part of broader modernization efforts at the airport, which include upgrades to aircraft movement areas, passenger terminals, and supporting infrastructure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

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