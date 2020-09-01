Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 08:07
Business
RO central bank backs Govt.’s plans for moderate fiscal consolidation
09 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Bank (BNR) decided to keep the monetary policy (refinancing) rate at 2.5%, in its board meeting on January 8, a decision aimed at achieving “sustainable economic growth”, among others.

The new Government’s gradual approach to the fiscal consolidation is “decent but not enough,” BNR governor Mugur Isarescu stated in the press conference after the board meeting.

He implied that the Government should abstain from hiking the pensions by 40% in September, as planned by the previous Government.

“Let’s be serious. There is only one solution, and this is a political one. When the economy grows by 4%, one can’t raise something by 40%,” the central bank governor stressed, Hotnews.ro reported.

Isarescu also said that BNR and the Government “have cooperated” [to settle the hidden fiscal deficit inherited from the past Socialist Government] and, as a result, the interest rates and the exchange rate have remained steady.

The BNR Board’s decisions aim to ensure and preserve price stability over the medium term in a manner conducive to achieving sustainable economic growth and amid safeguarding financial stability, the monetary authority said in the press release on the monetary policy decision.

(Photo: bnr.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 08:07
Business
RO central bank backs Govt.’s plans for moderate fiscal consolidation
09 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Bank (BNR) decided to keep the monetary policy (refinancing) rate at 2.5%, in its board meeting on January 8, a decision aimed at achieving “sustainable economic growth”, among others.

The new Government’s gradual approach to the fiscal consolidation is “decent but not enough,” BNR governor Mugur Isarescu stated in the press conference after the board meeting.

He implied that the Government should abstain from hiking the pensions by 40% in September, as planned by the previous Government.

“Let’s be serious. There is only one solution, and this is a political one. When the economy grows by 4%, one can’t raise something by 40%,” the central bank governor stressed, Hotnews.ro reported.

Isarescu also said that BNR and the Government “have cooperated” [to settle the hidden fiscal deficit inherited from the past Socialist Government] and, as a result, the interest rates and the exchange rate have remained steady.

The BNR Board’s decisions aim to ensure and preserve price stability over the medium term in a manner conducive to achieving sustainable economic growth and amid safeguarding financial stability, the monetary authority said in the press release on the monetary policy decision.

(Photo: bnr.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40