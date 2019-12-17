Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:29
Business
Romania’s central bank allows Eximbank to take over NBG’s Romanian subsidiary
17 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Board of Directors of Romania’s National Bank (BNR), on December 12, approved the acquisition of  local lender Banca Romaneasca, a subsidiary of the National Bank of Greece (NBG), by Romanian state-controlled foreign trade bank Eximbank, Economica.net informed quoting unofficial sources.

The two banks have one year to complete the merger.

A Government Decision allows Eximbank to expand its operations and be able to take over all the operations carried out by Banca Romaneasca, which is a universal bank.

The price of the transaction is much lower one than previously reported, according to sources close to the transaction.

Eximbank will pay no more than EUR 50 million for NBG’s stake in Banca Romaneasca, excluding the credit line Banca Romaneasca has to repay to NBG.

Eximbank announced in June that it signed with the National Bank of Greece the acquisition agreement of 99.28% from Banca Româneasca.

Following the completion of this transaction, the market share of EximBank will increase to approximately 3% placing it among the top 10 financial-banking institutions in Romania.

(Photo: Eximbank.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:29
Business
Romania’s central bank allows Eximbank to take over NBG’s Romanian subsidiary
17 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Board of Directors of Romania’s National Bank (BNR), on December 12, approved the acquisition of  local lender Banca Romaneasca, a subsidiary of the National Bank of Greece (NBG), by Romanian state-controlled foreign trade bank Eximbank, Economica.net informed quoting unofficial sources.

The two banks have one year to complete the merger.

A Government Decision allows Eximbank to expand its operations and be able to take over all the operations carried out by Banca Romaneasca, which is a universal bank.

The price of the transaction is much lower one than previously reported, according to sources close to the transaction.

Eximbank will pay no more than EUR 50 million for NBG’s stake in Banca Romaneasca, excluding the credit line Banca Romaneasca has to repay to NBG.

Eximbank announced in June that it signed with the National Bank of Greece the acquisition agreement of 99.28% from Banca Româneasca.

Following the completion of this transaction, the market share of EximBank will increase to approximately 3% placing it among the top 10 financial-banking institutions in Romania.

(Photo: Eximbank.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40