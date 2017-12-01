100 Places to See in Romania: Rich history & traditions

This article is part of a series of stories divided by main categories, meant to celebrate Romania and its richness. Check a list of all the articles in this series here.

How did a medieval remedy for divorce work? Are all cemeteries somber places? Can a church protect a village? These destinations hold some of the answers.

53. Sarmizegetusa Regia

Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa, the former capital of Roman Dacia and one of the most spectacular archaeological sites in Romania, is included in the Roman Emperors Route international project. More here.

54. The Czech villages

Garnic (Gernik in Czech) is a village surrounded by green hills and untouched by the modern world where about 300 people who still speak the Czech language have preserved their customs, culture, traditions and way of living for generation. More here.

55. The Bucovina region

The historical region of Bucovina, now divided between Ukraine and Romania, covers the northern part of the latter and represents a fruitful land in terms of history, linguistics, traditions and religious ancestry. A trip to Bucovina should include the famous painted monasteries, many of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites. More here.

56. Curtea de Arges

This town is a landmark of Romania’s Middle Ages history and it is linked to one of the most famous Romanian legends, that of Master Manole. More here.

57. The Ciocanesti village

Painting Easter eggs has been a tradition here for centuries, but it was only in the 1950s that the residents started painting the same elaborate designs on their homes. More here.

58. The Merry Cemetery in Sapanta

Sapanta is famous for its merry cemetery, full of brightly painted tombstones with verses on the stories of the lives of the deceased. More here.

59. Maramures

Located in northern Romania, this is one of the most beautiful regions in the country. People living there are still keeping most of the area’s traditions and customs, making the area the perfect place for tourists who want to know and learn Romanian traditions. More here.

60. Biertan

This beautiful village is known for its medieval remedy for divorce. It is also one of the most important Saxon villages with fortified churches in Transylvania. More here.

61. Richis

The village of Richiş, in the commune of Biertan, in central Romania’s Sibiu county, has turned into the most international in the country. More here.

62. Viscri

Viscri, a village of 493 people, became famous after Prince Charles of Wales bought an old house there in 1996, which he renovated. More here.

63. Rosia Montana

Rosia Montana has been the most active mining center in the Apuseni Mountains, starting with the first operations in the Bronze Age, and continuing in the ancient times and the medieval period, the Modern Era and the recent past. More here.

64. The cave churches

This place is unlike any other tourism destination in the country. The cave churches and settlements of Buzau are not less than the cradle of Christianity on Romanian territory. More here.

65. Horezu

This is said to be the heart and soul of Oltenia in terms of craftsmanship, architecture and history. More here.

66. Targoviste Court

The princely court is an ensemble of medieval buildings and fortifications has served as residence for the princes of the Tara Romaneasca province. More here.

67. Campulung Muscel

Campulung Muscel was the first capital of the Romanian historic region Wallachia. It has a long and rich history, which visitors can explore throughout. More here. (Photo: campulung-muscel.ro )

68. The stone church in Densus

Densus, a small village in Hunedoara county, hosts one of the oldest Romanian churches still standing. More here.

100 Places to See in Romania: Well-known and less-known

100 Places to See in Romania: In the footsteps of…

100 Places to See in Romania: Spectacular roads

100 Places to See in Romania: Seasonal destinations

100 Places to See in Romania: Food & Wine

100 Places to See in Romania: Rich history & traditions

100 Places to See in Romania: Man-made landmarks

100 Places to See in Romania: Beautiful cities full of history

100 Places to See in Romania: Nature and Wildlife

[email protected]

(Photos: Romania Insider/City Compass archives)