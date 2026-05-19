Fitch upgrades Banca Transilvania rating above Romania’s sovereign grade

Fitch Ratings upgraded the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) from BBB- to BBB, placing the lender one notch above Romania’s sovereign rating.

Banca Transilvania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, is the largest bank in Romania by assets.

“Fitch Ratings considers Banca Transilvania to be more resilient than the environment in which it operates due to its strong financial performance, very good capitalisation, access to international markets and financing strategy through MREL eligible bonds,” the bank said in a statement.

The upgrade followed Fitch’s revision of its assessment methodology for several banks in Central and Eastern Europe and reflects what the agency described as the bank’s financial resilience and capacity to absorb economic shocks.

According to the bank, lenders are usually rated at or below the sovereign rating of the country where they operate because macroeconomic and political risks affect the entire financial system. Banks are directly exposed to developments in GDP growth, inflation, interest rates, fiscal policy, and broader financial stability through their role in financing the economy.

Fitch nevertheless assessed Banca Transilvania as sufficiently resilient to warrant a rating above Romania’s BBB- sovereign grade. The bank cited its strong capital position, diversified funding structure, and access to international financial markets among the factors supporting the decision.

Banca Transilvania has expanded significantly in recent years through acquisitions and organic growth, consolidating its leading position in the Romanian banking sector.

The upgrade comes as Romania continues to face elevated fiscal and political uncertainty, with rating agencies maintaining cautious outlooks on the sovereign despite expectations of continued fiscal consolidation and EU funds absorption.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bancatransilvania.ro)