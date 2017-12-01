This article is part of a series of stories divided by main categories, meant to celebrate Romania and its richness. Check a list of all the articles in this series here.

In the case of some places in Romania, the association with various personalities has brought an increased number of visitors.

87. Constantin Brancusi

Most of the artist’s works are on display or in the collection of large museums around the world but some of his works can be visited in Romania as well, in Targu-Jiu. More here.

88. Prince Charles

Prince Charles of Wales has been visiting Romania quite often in recent years and he owns several properties here. In addition, the prince is a fan of the cultural and nature patrimony of the country. More here.

89. Queen Marie of Romania

The heart of Marie of Romania, the last queen of the country, is kept at this palace. Not as famous as the castle nearby, it reflects the tastes of the artist that Queen Marie was. More here.

90. Nicolae Ceausescu

The People’s Palace is not the only Bucharest edifice associated with the late dictator. The Primaverii Palace served as a family residence and only recently opened for visitors. More here.

91. Harvey Keitel

The mother of famous American actor Harvey Keitel was born in Leordina, in northern Romania’s Maramures county. More here.

92. George Enescu

Musician George Enescu resided throughout his lifetime in several places in Romania. A memorial house can be found in Sinaia, and one in Bucharest, behind the George Enescu National Museum. More here.

(Photos: Romania Insider/ City Compass archives)

