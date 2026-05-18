Update 3: Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dominic Fritz also said that the party will move into opposition if the Social Democratic Party (PSD) succeeds in forming a parliamentary majority to build Romania’s next government. He explained that USR no longer trusts PSD after the Social Democrats joined forces with the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to bring down the previous Liberal-led government through a no-confidence motion earlier this month.

"There is no longer a basis of trust that would allow us to enter a new government with PSD,” Fritz said, as cited by Agerpres, accusing the Social Democrats of blocking and sabotaging reforms aimed at streamlining the state, improving public services, and cutting privileges.

The USR leader also rejected the option of a technocratic cabinet, arguing that the current crisis is political and therefore requires a political solution.

Update 2: After also attending the consultations with president Nicușor Dan, Liberal (PNL) leader and interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan said that his party will no longer support or participate in a government alongside the Social Democratic Party (PSD), including under a technocratic prime minister. The announcement further complicates efforts to form a parliamentary majority after the cabinet headed by Bolojan was dismissed earlier this month through a no-confidence motion initiated by PSD and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

Speaking after the talks at the Cotroceni Palace, Ilie Bolojan said PNL’s position was based on decisions previously adopted within the party.

"PNL will no longer support or participate in a government that includes PSD. We will also not support a technocratic government that includes PSD. If PSD is in government, PNL will be in opposition,” Ilie Bolojan said, as reported by News.ro.

The interim prime minister added that PNL currently holds around 15% of seats in Parliament and argued that the party’s position was motivated by Romania’s broader political and economic situation rather than electoral calculations. He also described the former PSD-PNL coalition, which held more than 60% of parliamentary seats, as a major political mistake because it focused on administration rather than structural reforms.

Update: The far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) leader George Simion said that his party is prepared to enter government and seek solutions to Romania’s political and economic crisis following consultations with president Nicușor Dan. Speaking after the meeting, he said AUR had requested a mandate to form a new government.

"We are assuming responsibility for entering government and getting Romania out of the crisis. These are, in fact, the objectives for which we submitted the no-confidence motion,” Simion said, as quoted by Agerpres.

The AUR leader argued that the party, which he described as the second-largest political force in Parliament and the leading party in public support, must be represented in the country’s decision-making process.

Simion also said AUR presented the president with a package of measures aimed at addressing Romania’s economic and political challenges and expressed willingness to discuss solutions with all directly involved political actors.

Initial story: After consultations with president Nicușor Dan on appointing a new prime minister, representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) said on Monday, May 18, that it will not support another government led by Liberal (PNL) leader Ilie Bolojan. The talks come after the collapse of Bolojan’s cabinet earlier this month following a no-confidence motion backed by PSD and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

The consultations take place at the presidential Cotroceni Palace as Romania’s political parties attempt to form a new parliamentary majority capable of approving a government. They are set to continue throughout the day, with the president scheduled to have meetings with representatives of all parliamentary parties.

Leader Sorin Grindeanu said PSD had informed the president that the party rejects the possibility of another cabinet headed by Bolojan, who also leads the National Liberal Party (PNL).

“The main principles we will not violate are those expressed by our members during the internal consultation process, namely that we can no longer have a government with Ilie Bolojan as prime minister,” Grindeanu said after the meeting, as reported by Digi24.

The PSD leader also said the party excludes the possibility of forming a governing alliance outside Romania’s pro-Western political parties.

According to Romanian broadcaster Digi24, PSD representatives also told president Nicușor Dan that the party does not support the option of a technocratic government and is prepared to assume the position of prime minister.

Nicușor Dan began official consultations with parliamentary parties on Monday as Romania seeks to form a new government with full powers. The Romanian president has said no immediate announcement regarding a prime minister nomination is expected, while discussions with parties and independent lawmakers are set to continue in the coming days. However, he previously mentioned that the possibility of appointing a technocratic prime minister as “a scenario with chances.”

Dan also said the first issue he will raise during discussions with party representatives will be identifying whether a parliamentary majority exists, adding that he also plans to hold talks on Tuesday or Wednesday with other members of Parliament who are not represented by parliamentary parties.

Any future cabinet will require at least 233 votes to secure parliamentary approval.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /Octav Ganea)