Romania has plenty to offer to any kind of traveler. Nature and wildlife, rich history and traditions, beautiful cities full of history, food and wine, man-made landmarks, spectacular roads, just to name a few. Some of them are better known, others, far from the beaten path.
Here’s a selection of 100 such places to see in Romania, divided into several categories in different articles.
100 places to see in Romania: Nature & Wildlife
100 places to see in Romania: Beautiful cities full of history
100 places to see in Romania: Man-made landmarks
100 places to see in Romania: Rich history & traditions
100 places to see in Romania: Food & wine
100 places to see in Romania: Seasonal destinations
100 places to see in Romania: Spectacular roads
100 places to see in Romania: In the footsteps of…
100 places to see in Romania: Well-known & less-known
(photo source: Pixabay)
Facebook Comments