This article is part of a series of stories divided by main categories, meant to celebrate Romania and its richness. Check a list of all the articles in this series here.

Taking the saying “It’s the journey not the destination” literally, here are some local road and railroad routes of spectacular views.

84. The Transfagarasan

The 90 kilometers of twists and turns between the two highest peaks in the country make one of Romania’s most spectacular mountain roads. More here.

85. The Semmering of Banat

This railroad was built in the 19th century and is now a historical monument. It links the localities of Oravița and Anina, in western Romania. More here. (Photo:oravita-anina.eu)

86. The steam train travel

Romania still has several steam trains in operation for tourist purposes. Their routes can be found mostly in the northern part of the country. A list of them here.

(Photos: Romania Insider/ City Compass archives)

