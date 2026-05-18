Romania mulls new road toll rates based on EURO emission standard

Romania’s Transport Ministry has put up for public debate a draft Order regarding the approval of vehicle categories and the road toll (rovinieta) levels that will apply starting July 1. The new rates will take into account the EURO emissions standard, according to documents cited by Digi24.

The toll, which will apply equally to Romanians and foreign drivers, will be set based on the vehicle category, the pollutant emissions class (EURO), and the duration of use of the national road network in Romania. The latter includes travel time as well as parking time.

According to the annex of the draft, for passenger vehicles with a maximum of 9 seats (including the driver) and passenger cars, for electric vehicles and EURO VI vehicles, the road toll will be RON 22 (EUR 4.22) for one day, RON 30 (EUR 5.76) for 10 days, RON 48 (EUR 9.21) for 30 days, RON 76 (EUR 14.59) for 60 days, and RON 254 (EUR 48.75) for one year.

For EURO V–IV vehicles, the rates will be RON 26 (EUR 4.99) for one day, RON 35 (EUR 6.72) for 10 days, RON 55 (EUR 10.56) for 30 days, RON 87 (EUR 16.70) for 60 days, and RON 292 (EUR 56.05) for 12 months, while for EURO III–0 vehicles, they will rise to RON 29 (EUR 5.57) for one day, RON 39 (EUR 7.49) for 10 days, RON 62 (EUR 11.90) for 30 days, RON 99 (EUR 19) for 60 days, and RON 330 (EUR 63.34) for one year.

As for freight transport vehicles with a weight less than or equal to 3.5 tons, the rates will range between RON 52–67 (EUR 9.98–12.86) for one day, RON 69–90 (EUR 13.24–17.27) for 10 days, RON 110–143 (EUR 21.11–27.44) for 30 days, RON 173–225 (EUR 33.20–43.18) for 60 days, and RON 579–753 (EUR 111.13–144.53) for 12 months.

For passenger transport vehicles with more than 9 seats and a maximum of 23 seats, the rates will start from RON 173–225 (EUR 33.20–43.18) for one day up to RON 1,931–2,510 (EUR 370.44–481.77) for one year, while for those with more than 23 seats, from RON 306–397 (EUR 58.73–76.20) for one day up to RON 3,400–4,420 (EUR 652.59–848.37) for one year.

The road toll amount, expressed in lei, will be updated annually by December 31, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the National Institute of Statistics for the previous year, according to a formula set by the ministry.

The annually updated road toll value will apply starting January 1 of the following year, according to the ministry's project.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective|Dreamstime.com)