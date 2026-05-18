Number of Romanian multimillionaires doubles over past five years

The number of ultra-wealthy Romanians has almost doubled in the last five years, placing the country in third in Europe in terms of the growth rate of multimillionaires, surpassed only by Poland and Turkey, according to Knight Frank data cited by Profit.ro.

The report showed that the number of people in Romania with a wealth of over USD 30 million rose by 93% in the 2021–2026 period. At present, Romania is home to 749 multimillionaires.

Poland recorded the highest percentage increase in Europe in the number of millionaires, at 109%, followed by Turkey with a 94% increase, and Romania with 93%. Greece, the Czech Republic, and Portugal also reported increases of over 50%.

Overall, the number of multimillionaires in Europe continued to grow, and the population of individuals with extremely high wealth on the continent increased by 26% over the last five years. Between 2021 and 2026, another 37,428 new multimillionaires entered this category, according to the Wealth Report prepared by Knight Frank for the current year.

Globally, more than 710,000 people have a net worth exceeding USD 30 million. Of these, approximately 25.8% live in Europe, where the total number of ultra-wealthy individuals has reached 183,953.

Germany remains by far the European leader on this indicator, with 38,215 people holding very large fortunes. Second place is held by the United Kingdom, with 27,876, followed by France, with 21,528. No other country in Europe exceeds the threshold of 20,000 multimillionaires.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristian Badescu|Dreamstime.com)