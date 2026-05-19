Sculpture by Romania’s Constantin Brâncuși sold for record sum at Christie's auction

A sculpture by famous Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși was auctioned off for USD 93 million on Monday, May 18, during an event held by famed auction house Christie’s. Including fees, the total amount reached USD 107.6 million, breaking previous records for Brâncuși.

Danaide, a bronze head dating from 1913, had an asking estimate of USD 100 million before the auction, placing it well above the artist’s previous auction record.

The name of the sculpture is inspired by a Greek myth in which, according to Christie's, the brother of King Danaos demanded that the king’s 50 daughters become the wives of his sons. This myth was also taken up by Auguste Rodin, as well as by other artists around the same period as Brâncuși.

The transaction opened with a USD 82 million bid and attracted half a dozen bids before being sold to a buyer represented by Maria Los, vice president and head of client advisory for the Americas. The audience applauded after the sale was completed, according to Digi24.

The sale broke a record set a few years ago. The polished bronze and marble sculpture La jeune fille sophistiquée (Portrait de Nancy Cunard), dating from 1928/32, sold for USD 71.2 million at Christie’s New York City in 2018.

The next three highest results for Brâncuși are: USD 57.3 million for La muse endormie, a patinated bronze sculpture with gold leaf, sold in 2017 at Christie’s New York; USD 29.2 million for the oak sculpture Madame L.R. (Portrait de Mme L.R.) at Christie’s Paris in 2009; and USD 27.5 million for the marble and stone sculpture Oiseau dans l’espace at Christie’s New York in 2005.

Last week, American actress Nicole Kidman promoted the Brâncuși sculpture.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Christies.com)