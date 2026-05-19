PM consultations to continue in Romania until “solid pro-Western majority” emerges, president says

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said on Monday, May 18, that consultations with parliamentary parties on appointing a new prime minister will continue until a “solid pro-Western majority” capable of supporting a government is formed. The statement came after a full day of talks at the Cotroceni Palace, where Romania’s main political parties outlined conflicting positions on possible governing coalitions.

In a statement released after the consultations, president Dan said party delegations had presented their political conditions and willingness to participate in government or support a future cabinet.

“We will continue the series of consultations until a solid, pro-Western majority formula crystallizes,” the president said, calling on political parties to show “responsibility and maturity” and reach “a common denominator, with coherent formulas and viable proposals.”

The consultations, which are expected to continue this week, follow the collapse of the Liberal-led government headed by Ilie Bolojan earlier this month through a no-confidence motion backed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a former partner in the so-called pro-European ruling coalition, and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), which is in opposition.

During Monday’s talks, PSD reiterated that it would not support another Bolojan-led cabinet, while George Simion said AUR is prepared to enter government and requested a mandate to form a cabinet.

At the same time, Ilie Bolojan’s National Liberal Party (PNL) said it would no longer support or participate in a government alongside PSD, including under a technocratic prime minister, further complicating coalition negotiations. President Nicușor Dan has been among those who referred to the possibility of appointing a technocratic prime minister, which he said is “a scenario with chances.”

Dominic Fritz, the head of the Save Romania Union (USR), also said on Monday that his party would move into opposition if PSD succeeds in forming a majority, arguing there is no longer enough trust for a joint government with the Social Democrats.

Meanwhile, Kelemen Hunor, the leader of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), said the most stable option would be a transparent parliamentary majority supporting the next government, while warning that a minority cabinet backed by AUR would not be sustainable.

Any future government will require at least 233 votes in Parliament to secure approval. The government led by Ilie Bolojan continues to serve in an interim capacity with limited powers until a new executive is formed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)