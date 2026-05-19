Transport

Bucharest City Hall plans nine new parking facilities under public-private partnerships

19 May 2026

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Bucharest City Hall announced on Monday, May 18, plans to build eight underground parking facilities and one above-ground parking structure through public-private partnerships. The project is part of the city’s broader effort to reduce the number of cars parked on sidewalks and streets.

According to the city administration, the locations were selected by Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu together with specialists from the city’s urban planning, investment, and parking departments.

The planned underground parking facilities will be located near several central landmarks and busy areas, including the intersection of Câmpineanu and Academiei streets, the square in front of the Romanian Athenaeum, Amzei Square, the entrance to Sala Palatului, Lahovari Square, Cantacuzino Square, the Mihai Vodă area, and near Colțea Hospital.

An additional above-ground parking structure is planned on the banks of the Dâmbovița River near the United Nations area.

The City Hall said it has allocated RON 500,000 this year for consultancy contracts and studies needed for the concession process tied to the projects.

“Once these parking facilities are built, we will be able to free the city from cars parked on sidewalks and along curbs,” the municipality said in its announcement.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

Normal
Transport

Bucharest City Hall plans nine new parking facilities under public-private partnerships

19 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall announced on Monday, May 18, plans to build eight underground parking facilities and one above-ground parking structure through public-private partnerships. The project is part of the city’s broader effort to reduce the number of cars parked on sidewalks and streets.

According to the city administration, the locations were selected by Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu together with specialists from the city’s urban planning, investment, and parking departments.

The planned underground parking facilities will be located near several central landmarks and busy areas, including the intersection of Câmpineanu and Academiei streets, the square in front of the Romanian Athenaeum, Amzei Square, the entrance to Sala Palatului, Lahovari Square, Cantacuzino Square, the Mihai Vodă area, and near Colțea Hospital.

An additional above-ground parking structure is planned on the banks of the Dâmbovița River near the United Nations area.

The City Hall said it has allocated RON 500,000 this year for consultancy contracts and studies needed for the concession process tied to the projects.

“Once these parking facilities are built, we will be able to free the city from cars parked on sidewalks and along curbs,” the municipality said in its announcement.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

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