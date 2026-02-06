Wizz Air carries 14.5 million passengers in Romania in 2025 as local operations expand

Wizz Air transported around 14.5 million passengers to and from Romania in 2025, up 13.1% compared to the previous year, as the airline strengthened its presence on the local market. According to the company, Romania remained a key growth market in 2025, with eight new aircraft allocated to local airports over the past year.

The additional capacity supported the reopening of the Bucharest Băneasa and Suceava bases, alongside continued fleet development in Bucharest Otopeni, Craiova, Sibiu, and Timișoara.

During last year, Wizz Air operated approximately 75,000 scheduled flights across Romania and launched more than 50 new routes from nine Romanian airports.

Meanwhile, at the group level, the airline operated around 335,000 scheduled flights across its network in 2025 and launched more than 320 new routes. It carried a total of 68.6 million passengers last year, representing a 9.4% increase compared to 2024.

Looking ahead to 2026, Wizz Air plans to launch more than 30 routes from 10 airports in Romania. It will reopen its base in Târgu Mureș this spring and begin operations from Oradea, further expanding its domestic footprint.

Since starting operations in Romania in 2006, Wizz Air has steadily increased investments in the country, which it considers a strategic market. Currently, the airline offers 238 routes from 14 Romanian airports, connecting passengers to 83 destinations in 27 countries.

Over its 19 years of activity in Romania, Wizz Air has established nine operational bases and now employs more than 1,600 people locally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)