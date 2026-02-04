Transport

Bucharest better connected with Scandinavian cities after Tarom signs codesharing agreement with SAS

04 February 2026

Tarom and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced the launch of a codeshare commercial cooperation, a partnership that significantly expands travel options for passengers in Romania, according to press releases from the two companies.

Under this agreement, Bucharest is connected to destinations such as Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm, with stopovers in major European hubs, including Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, and Prague. 

The partnership offers passengers access to the combined route networks of the two airlines and an increased level of flexibility, through flights operated within the SkyTeam alliance, Tarom said.

Tickets for codeshare flights will be available starting February 3, 2026, for flights starting on February 9, 2026. Tickets can be purchased on tarom.ro or through Tarom partner agencies.

Throughout the journey, Tarom and SAS passengers will benefit from the advantages of the SkyTeam alliance, as both companies are members. Benefits include one-stop check-in and baggage tagging to your final destination.

"In the coming period, Tarom will announce new commercial agreements, in line with the company's mission to safely and efficiently connect Romania and Romanian culture to the international air transport network," said Narcis Obeadă, Tarom commercial director, cited by Economedia.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)

