Transport

Wizz Air reopens its Târgu Mureș base in Romania

09 December 2025

Wizz Air announced on Monday, December 8, the reopening of its base in Târgu Mureș, marking the company’s ninth operational base in Romania. The low-cost carrier will station an Airbus A320neo at Transylvania International Airport, increasing its Romanian fleet to 39 aircraft this winter.  

Wizz Air now offers 10 routes to eight countries from Târgu Mureș, with fares starting at RON 79 on its website and mobile app.

Târgu Mureș holds a symbolic role in the airline’s history, having been the first Romanian airport served by Wizz Air when it launched local operations in 2006. Nineteen years later, the company is expanding its presence once again by allocating a new aircraft that will enable the launch of nine additional routes.

Beginning March 29, 2026, passengers will be able to fly from Târgu Mureș to Brussels Charleroi, Larnaca, Paris Beauvais, Dortmund, Memmingen, Milan Bergamo, Rome Fiumicino, Basel, and London Luton, alongside the existing service to Budapest.

Since entering the Romanian market in 2006, Wizz Air has steadily expanded its operations. The airline now operates 219 routes across 14 Romanian airports, connecting travellers with 82 destinations in 27 countries. 

Its network includes operational bases in Bucharest Băneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timișoara, with Târgu Mureș newly added. More than 1,600 employees currently work for Wizz Air in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

