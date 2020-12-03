Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 08:10
Business
RO wind farms not happy with regulations planned to improve market balancing
12 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The association of investors in wind farms, PATRES, objected to new rules drafted by the market regulator ANRE with the declared aim of changing the behavior of wind farm operators and eventually decrease the net imports of electricity.

Romania turned into a net importer of electricity last year and this was broadly interpreted in the context of obsolete domestic production capacities, part of which are polluting and inefficient.

While this might be partly true, the wind farms placing excess electricity on the market with no prior notification has also contributed to the situation, the answer sent by ANRE to PATRE suggests, according to Economica.net.

Thus, ANRE suggested that wind farm operators have avoided selling their output in advance on the day-ahead-market and preferred placing it on the market where it is preferentially absorbed.

The green certificates received for the electricity delivered more than compensated the low price obtained for the electricity thus delivered. But this forced the local suppliers to contract electricity from import in advance.

Actual wind electricity delivered (more than notified) forced the market system operator to trim down the output of local gas-fired plants. Higher financial fees paid for electricity supplied in excess, set by ANRE under draft new regulations, would prevent such behaviour.

Furthermore, ANRE suggested that the wind farm operators can sell their output on the intra-day market, with a much better error margin between actual and planned deliveries.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 08:10
Business
RO wind farms not happy with regulations planned to improve market balancing
12 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The association of investors in wind farms, PATRES, objected to new rules drafted by the market regulator ANRE with the declared aim of changing the behavior of wind farm operators and eventually decrease the net imports of electricity.

Romania turned into a net importer of electricity last year and this was broadly interpreted in the context of obsolete domestic production capacities, part of which are polluting and inefficient.

While this might be partly true, the wind farms placing excess electricity on the market with no prior notification has also contributed to the situation, the answer sent by ANRE to PATRE suggests, according to Economica.net.

Thus, ANRE suggested that wind farm operators have avoided selling their output in advance on the day-ahead-market and preferred placing it on the market where it is preferentially absorbed.

The green certificates received for the electricity delivered more than compensated the low price obtained for the electricity thus delivered. But this forced the local suppliers to contract electricity from import in advance.

Actual wind electricity delivered (more than notified) forced the market system operator to trim down the output of local gas-fired plants. Higher financial fees paid for electricity supplied in excess, set by ANRE under draft new regulations, would prevent such behaviour.

Furthermore, ANRE suggested that the wind farm operators can sell their output on the intra-day market, with a much better error margin between actual and planned deliveries.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 March 2020
Social
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 pandemic
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Wizz Air announces that quarantine measures have been expanded to those coming from regions of Germany, France and Spain
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Several flights between Romania and Germany cancelled. Passenger says flight from Munich turned back from Romanian airspace
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities tighten safety measures, events with over 100 people restricted
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Five infected, hospital closed after retired cop ignored safety measures
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: Over 40,000 people coming from Italy have entered Romania in last two weeks
11 March 2020
Social
Update - Coronavirus: No quarantine decided for people coming to Romania from northern France and Madrid
10 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Romania’s president asks citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to crowded places

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40