Large-scale Romanian documentary about Danube Delta to premiere at LYNX Festival in Brașov

A documentary dedicated to the Danube Delta will premiere next month at the LYNX Festival in Brașov. Titled Delta Sǎlbaticǎ/Wild Delta, the production is described by organizers as the first large-scale Romanian documentary focused entirely on the Delta and its biodiversity.

The premiere will take place on June 5 at Reduta Cultural Center during the fourth edition of LYNX Festival.

Produced by the team behind the România Sǎlbaticǎ/Wild Romania documentary project, the film was shot over five years and explores the landscapes and wildlife of the UNESCO-listed Danube Delta through a narrative perspective centered on water itself. The voice of the film is performed by Romanian actress Medeea Marinescu.

“The encounter with Delta Sǎlbaticǎ has been, for me, one of the most meaningful experiences of recent times. I didn’t know what it would be like. I had no idea how I would give a voice to water - this symbolic element not only of the Delta, but of life in general - how I would turn it into a storytelling character, make it breathe, find the right tone for it, and above all, infuse it with emotion… I watched the images I was about to journey through, and slowly, gently, I became completely immersed in the story, effortlessly letting myself be carried away like a boat on the calm waters of a river,” said Medeea Marinescu.

The documentary was directed by Dan Dinu, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Codruța Florea. Cinematography was handled by Cosmin Dumitrache, while the soundtrack was composed by Alexei Țurcan.

“After the unexpected success of the film România Sălbatică, I decided to dedicate myself more to this field. I hung up my photographer’s hat, although I never gave up that passion, and put on the hat of a director instead. For almost five years, I drifted through the Delta’s lakes and canals in search of the most beautiful stories and the most spectacular moments. It was not easy, but in the end we gathered so much footage that it became difficult to find the narrative thread of the story. However, after six months of editing, our film is finally ready to be seen by the public,” stated Dan Dinu.

The production was developed with support from environmental NGOs and specialists and filmed under ethical conditions designed to minimize the impact on wildlife and habitats, representatives said.

Access to the premiere will be free through advance reservations available from May 18 via iaBilet.ro.

LYNX Festival, Romania’s only festival dedicated exclusively to nature photography and documentary film, will run from June 1 to June 7 in Brașov and will include documentary screenings, photography exhibitions, educational activities, and masterclasses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)