LYNX Festival in Brașov puts nature in the spotlight with documentaries and photography exhibitions

Nature documentaries and photography will once again take the spotlight as the LYNX Festival returns for its fourth edition. The event will take place between June 1 and 7 in Brașov, bringing together films, exhibitions, and educational activities dedicated to the natural world.

The organizers said the festival, the only one in Romania focused exclusively on nature photography and documentary film, will host screenings and events across multiple venues, including the Reduta Cultural Centre, the Multicultural Centre of Transilvania University, Cinema City AFI Brașov, Tipografia, and Artegianale.

This year’s program features 10 international documentaries followed by talks with specialists, alongside five photography exhibitions, two masterclasses, and a wide range of educational activities for children.

Participation is free, with access granted through advance booking.

Among the titles premiering in Romania are Katavi – Africa’s Fallen Paradise, Blue Whales, The Song of the Forests, Leopard Legacy, and My Otter Diary, offering audiences a journey through ecosystems ranging from Tanzania and the Seychelles to India, England, and the Arctic.

A highlight of the festival will be the premiere of Wild Delta, one of the most ambitious Romanian documentaries dedicated to the Danube Delta. Produced by the team behind Wild Romania, the film showcases the biodiversity of the UNESCO-listed region and is narrated by actress Medeea Marinescu.

The festival will also host the 17th edition of the Milvus International Photo Contest exhibition, as well as the “Photographer of the Year” showcase organized by the Association of Nature Photographers in Romania.

Visitors will be able to explore multiple free exhibitions throughout the city, including outdoor displays and curated collections highlighting wildlife, landscapes, and environmental themes.

Launched in 2023 by the Wild Romania and Forona associations, LYNX Festival aims to raise awareness about environmental issues while promoting conservation through film and photography. Organizers say the event continues to grow as a platform for education, dialogue, and inspiration for nature enthusiasts of all ages.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)