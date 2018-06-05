Vodafone Romania offers fixed internet and TV services following agreement with Telekom

Vodafone Romania concluded an agreement with competitor Telekom Romania for wholesale services, which allows Vodafone to launch fixed internet and TV services, using Telekom Romania’s urban optical fiber network, the company announced.

The two companies will continue to compete independently on the market, each of them pursuing its own development strategy in accordance with their autonomous commercial and business strategies, according to the press release announcing the agreement.

“This agreement represents a step further in implementing one of our key priorities, expanding into home and to families. On top of our existing commercial propositions, customers will benefit after the implementation of the agreement from fully convergent offers of services, including mobile, fixed broadband and TV, accompanied by the same high level of service that they already experience with us,” stated Murielle Lorilloux, CEO Vodafone Romania.

For consumer customers, Vodafone Romania provides mobile voice and data services, as well as the video and music streaming service 4GTV+. On the enterprise segment, the company has been providing services such as internet, IP VPN and voice to companies since 2000.

Orange Romania concluded a similar agreement with Telekom in the fall of 2016.

Vodafone Group recently announced the takeover of US group Liberty Global’s operations in Germany and Eastern Europe. Vodafone Romania will thus take over UPC Romania and will be able to provide fixed-mobile service bundles, similar to its competitors Telekom Romania, Orange and Digi Communications.

Vodafone Romania ups service revenues by 2.5%

Irina Marica, [email protected]