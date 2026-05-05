Romania close to getting EUR 2.6 bln under Resilience Facility, filing new payment request

The European Commission completed the evaluation of the milestones related to the fourth payment request filed by Romania in December 2025 and will fully disburse the EUR 2.62 billion attached grant “in the immediate future,” after the procedures are completed, Romanian minister of invetsments and European projects Dragos Pislaru announced, according to News.ro. The fifth payment request could be filed by the end of June, he added.

Asked when the approval and disbursement of this request could take place and about a calendar for requests 5 and 6, Dragoș Pîslaru replied that the ongoing process called interservice consultation should most likely be finalized around May 13. “So we could then have the approval and [officially submit] the payment request 4 to the Council".

"There is a possibility that we can submit [for interservice consultation] the payment request number 5 in June," minister Pislaru added.

Separately, minister Pislaru stated that Romania has concluded negotiations for financing by Norway (EUR 243 million) as well as Liechtenstein and Iceland (EUR 254 million). Romania's 15% co-financing for the projects financed by these three countries is EUR 68.6 million.

Minister Pislaru said that the funds will be used to finance the green transition, culture, justice, internal affairs, local development, institutional cooperation, and increasing administrative capacity, research, and innovation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dragos Pislaru)