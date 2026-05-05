Romania will stay on pro-Western path regardless of no-confidence vote, president says

Romania will maintain its Western orientation regardless of the outcome of the upcoming no-confidence vote, president Nicușor Dan said on Monday, May 4. His remarks came a day before Parliament is set to debate and vote on a motion against the government led by Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

Romania is facing political uncertainty after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) withdrew from the ruling coalition and the government and, together with the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), which is currently in opposition, filed a motion of censure against the government.

“I want to assure Romanians that, regardless of what happens one way or another, Romania will continue to maintain its Western direction, the state will continue to function, and there is political agreement on the immediate fundamental objectives, which are SAFE and the PNRR,” the president said at a press conference in Yerevan, following the European Political Community Summit, as reported by Agerpres.

Dan acknowledged that a successful vote could trigger a short period of uncertainty.

“There may be one or two weeks of uncertainty, but it should not worry us, because there is commitment to the important objectives and to the pro-Western direction,” he said.

The president also urged calm on financial markets, noting that recent volatility is a normal reaction to political instability.

“It is a natural reaction when there is political uncertainty. We have seen this before in Romania and elsewhere. Once things settle, the exchange rate recovers,” he said, adding that Romania remains committed to its deficit targets and reform agenda.

On potential post-vote scenarios, Nicușor Dan said stability should take precedence over speed in forming a new government.

“In principle, the solution must be more stable than rapid. There must be premises that guarantee it will last as long as possible,” he said.

The no-confidence motion is scheduled for Tuesday, and if passed, the president is expected to begin consultations with parliamentary parties to appoint a new prime minister and form a government. Ilie Bolojan said that the National Liberal Party (PNL), which he also heads, could remain in government after the no-confidence vote, but no longer alongside the Social Democrats.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)