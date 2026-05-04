Central Romania: Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa Regia closes for two months, access allowed on weekends

The Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa Regia, in the Orăștie Mountains, central Romania, is temporarily closed to the public between May 4 and June 30, with tourist access to the site being possible only on weekends, according to the Hunedoara County Council.

The temporary restrictions are due to conservation and restoration works, which will take place at the site as part of the “Conservation, restoration and enhancement of the archaeological site Sarmizegetusa Regia – Terrace X” project managed by the local County Council.

“The ongoing works involve the transport of significant quantities of soil along certain routes on terraces X and XI, the supply of large quantities of materials (clay, stone, gravel) on the pedestrian and service road, the recovery of massive architectural elements from slopes, etc. Taking into account the requests received from the contractor, as well as from the providers of specialized supervision services, it is necessary to restrict public access during certain intervals,” local officials said.

Access is also restricted for the safety of visitors and the proper conduct of the works. However, the authorities specified that the archaeological site remains open for visits on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the usual schedule.

The project titled “Conservation, restoration and enhancement of the archaeological site Sarmizegetusa Regia – Terrace X” is valued at RON 11.3 million, including VAT, and was adopted by the Hunedoara County Council in 2022. The works involve the restoration and consolidation of elements from the Great Andesite Temple, the conservation and consolidation of Terrace X, including retaining walls.

The Sarmizegetusa Regia site was declared a UNESCO monument in 2019.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Consiliul Judetean Hunedoara on Facebook)