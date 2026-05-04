Macro

Romanian currency hits new record low amid ongoing political crisis

04 May 2026

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Romania’s currency weakened further on Monday, May 4, with the exchange rate reaching a new historic low of RON 5.199 per EUR, according to the National Bank. The latest figure marks a sharp increase from RON 5.14 per EUR at the end of last week, highlighting mounting pressure on the national currency.

Over the past two weeks, the RON has depreciated by around 2%, after remaining relatively stable at RON 5.09 per EUR since the beginning of the year, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

Analysts link the volatility to the ongoing political crisis triggered by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) exiting the government and filing a no-confidence motion alongside the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). The motion is scheduled to be debated and voted on in the Parliament on Tuesday.

On interbank markets, the exchange rate hovered around RON 5.19 per EUR, briefly exceeding RON 5.2 at the end of last week and again early Monday morning.

The previous record had been set roughly one year ago, on May 8, 2025, when the RON hit 5.12 per EUR following the resignation of then-prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romanian currency hits new record low amid ongoing political crisis

04 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s currency weakened further on Monday, May 4, with the exchange rate reaching a new historic low of RON 5.199 per EUR, according to the National Bank. The latest figure marks a sharp increase from RON 5.14 per EUR at the end of last week, highlighting mounting pressure on the national currency.

Over the past two weeks, the RON has depreciated by around 2%, after remaining relatively stable at RON 5.09 per EUR since the beginning of the year, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

Analysts link the volatility to the ongoing political crisis triggered by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) exiting the government and filing a no-confidence motion alongside the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). The motion is scheduled to be debated and voted on in the Parliament on Tuesday.

On interbank markets, the exchange rate hovered around RON 5.19 per EUR, briefly exceeding RON 5.2 at the end of last week and again early Monday morning.

The previous record had been set roughly one year ago, on May 8, 2025, when the RON hit 5.12 per EUR following the resignation of then-prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

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