Romania’s Neptun Deep strategic gas project reaches pipelaying stage, signalling major progress

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in South-Eastern Europe, and partner Romgaz, the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, announced the start of construction works on the offshore pipeline that will transport gas to the shore, an important step forward in the Neptun Deep project.

The pipeline installation phase is a key component of the project. The pipeline will stretch over approximately 160 km, built from thousands of steel pipe segments with a diameter of 30” (76 cm). The pipeline will transport natural gas from the offshore production platform to the shore, where it will be metered and delivered to the National Transmission System.

The Neptun Deep infrastructure includes the offshore production platform, 3 subsea systems, 10 production wells, with four already drilled on Pelican South and six underway on Domino, as well as the onshore gas metering and control station at Tuzla. Overall, the installation work planned for this year involves a fleet of 50 vessels, 10 of which are involved in the pipeline installation work.

“Neptun Deep is a strategic project for Romania and for the energy security of the region, involving investments of around EUR 4 billion and an estimated annual production of around 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas. In 2026, we will make significant progress here in Romania: installing the offshore pipeline, subsea equipment, and the production platform,” said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.

Gas production in the Neptun Deep project is scheduled for 2027.

Castoro 10, the first vessel in the fleet required for the Neptun Deep project, has arrived in Romania. It will install the first section of the pipeline in the coastal area. The connection will be made via the microtunnel already constructed in Tuzla, a technology that enhances work safety and minimizes environmental impact.

Another ship involved in the pipelaying stage, Castorone, is one of the largest and most powerful offshore pipelayers globally. Supply vessels, tugboats, barges, and ROV-operated units will support these vessels.

Pipeline installation vessels operate as miniature assembly lines. The pipeline joints are aligned, welded together, tested, and coated on board before being lowered in a continuous string to the seabed.

”Within the Neptun Deep project, the main gas pipeline will be part of the gas production infrastructure. During this year, the project is transitioning from a global to a local execution dimension, with a large mobilization of resources for the installation and connection of subsea equipment in the Black Sea,” stated Romgaz Deputy CEO Aristotel Jude.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: omvpetrom.com)