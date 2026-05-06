Visit of EP head Roberta Metsola to Romania cancelled due to political crisis

President Nicușor Dan canceled the reception that was scheduled to take place on Europe Day, May 9, due to the ongoing political crisis. The visit of the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, was also canceled, according to a press release from the presidency quoted by Euronews Romania.

Before the Ilie Bolojan government fell, the Romanian presidency had scheduled a 'European Week' to mark May 9. The event included debates and hundreds of guests at the Cotroceni Palace. However, the plans were cancelled after the May 5 vote to dismiss the executive.

“We inform you that the Official Reception offered on the occasion of ‘Europe Day’, Saturday, May 9, 2026, 18:00, at Cotroceni Palace, has been canceled. This decision was taken in consideration of the current political context and recent developments, which require the full concentration of institutional efforts toward identifying solutions for managing the current situation,” the cited source stated.

“The political crisis affected the ‘European Week at Cotroceni Palace’ project. The president will focus on forming the next government. The visit of Roberta Metsola on Saturday, May 9, on Europe Day, has been canceled. The reception on Saturday has also been canceled,” said the Presidential Administration in a message.

According to the same message, the debates scheduled for this week will continue, but political figures will no longer be invited. Only people from civil society and students.

The Romanian government, headed by Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan, collapsed after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Tuesday, May 5. The motion, backed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians Party (or AUR), gathered 281 votes in favor, well above the 233 votes required.

The fall of the government upset the Romanian political scene, prompting the Liberals and allies in the reformist Save Romania Union Party to refuse to form another government with the Social Democrats. As all parties still rule out backing a government together with AUR, no stable majority is in sight.

Nicușor Dan is expected to begin informal discussions with the parties that formed the previous pro-EU coalition, namely PSD, PNL, USR, and the Hungarian minority party UDMR, for forming the next government.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roberta Metsola on X)