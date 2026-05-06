Romania’s Liberals decide to move into opposition after government falls

Romania’s Liberal-led government collapsed Tuesday, May 5, after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament, prompting the National Liberal Party (PNL) to announce it will move into opposition. The party accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of triggering the political crisis and said the Social Democrats should now take responsibility for forming a new executive.

The government of Liberal prime minister Ilie Bolojan was dismissed after the no-confidence motion gathered 281 votes in favor, well above the 233 required. The cabinet will continue in an interim role with limited powers until a new executive is formed.

Following an extended meeting of the party’s National Political Bureau on Tuesday evening, after the Parliament’s no-confidence vote, PNL formally announced it would remain in opposition while continuing to support Romania’s pro-European path.

“Through today’s decision, PNL confirms that it is a party with dignity, a party that will work in the coming years to build a modernization pole and contribute to a modern Romania, a Romania without privileges, without sinecures,” Bolojan said, as quoted by News.ro.

In his turn, PNL first vice president Ciprian Ciucu said the Liberals concluded that PSD was responsible for the collapse of the coalition government after repeatedly undermining the governing program agreed by coalition partners.

In a resolution adopted Tuesday night, PNL stated that PSD had “boycotted” reforms and shared responsibility for the crisis together with the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), which joined the Social Democrats in backing the no-confidence motion.

“Parties that created the political crisis have the duty to assume the consequences,” the resolution said.

The Liberals also ruled out returning to government talks with PSD, saying the Social Democrats were “no longer a credible partner” after failing to respect coalition commitments.

Also, PNL said it would continue supporting key pro-European objectives from opposition, including reforms tied to Romania’s recovery plan, economic recovery measures, the OECD accession process, and fiscal stability.

The political crisis also pushed the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) closer to the Liberals. Dominic Fritz announced that USR would no longer seek a governing majority with PSD and had mandated him to begin talks with Ilie Bolojan about coordinating future political steps.

“It is obvious that reformist forces are needed, it is obvious that moral clarity is needed in this crisis,” Fritz said, as reported by Digi24. “USR, with great responsibility toward voters, will deliver this clarity and loyalty toward Romania’s reformist project.”

Fritz added that USR sees Ilie Bolojan as an ally in pursuing reforms and modernization.

Meanwhile, AUR leader George Simion said his party would not support any prime minister proposed by PSD, despite backing the no-confidence motion with the Social Democrats.

“We do not support any prime minister proposed by PSD,” Simion said, Agerpres reported. “The only way AUR can enter government is with a prime minister proposed by AUR.”

He added that AUR’s main political objective remains early elections, although president Nicușor Dan has indicated that snap elections are not currently being considered.

The Ilie Bolojan government came to power around 10 months ago with support from a broad pro-European coalition made up of PSD, PNL, USR, and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). Tensions between PSD and the Liberal prime minister intensified in recent months over fiscal measures and reforms before the Social Democrats withdrew support for the PM last month, and then exited the government.

President Nicușor Dan is now expected to hold consultations with parliamentary parties before nominating a new prime minister, who must secure Parliament’s confidence to form a government. Dan has repeatedly said that Romania will maintain its Western orientation regardless of the outcome of the no-confidence vote.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)