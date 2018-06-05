Media: Romania closer to introducing film production incentives

Romania is getting closer to introducing film production incentives that could turn the country into an attractive shooting location in Eastern Europe, Variety reported. The US entertainment trade magazine spoke to several local film industry representatives who spoke of their recommendations and expectations on the topic.

The incentives could entail a 35% cash rebate on spending with an extra 10% added if the production promotes locations or landmarks in Romania. A partnership with a Romanian company would be required from foreign productions, while local producers could participate directly.

In the region, the Czech Republic requires feature productions to spend USD 670,000 locally to qualify for discounts.

A state aid scheme for movie productions in Romania could lead to a fivefold increase in the local film industry, up to some EUR 250 million per year. Such a scheme would also help create some 4,000 new jobs in the creative industries and related ones, according to a PwC Romania study.

The Variety article can be read here.

